Blagojevich not on Obama’s forgiveness list
Former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich’s name does not appear on the list of commutations issued by President Obama on his final full day in office.
The White House released the names of 330 federal inmates who are getting leniency from the president. It’s unclear whether the President will issue more commutations and pardons before he leaves office tomorrow.
Most of those on Thursday’s commutation lists were convicted of non-violent drug offenses. The White House reports it is the largest number of commutations issued by a president in a single day.
President Obama has previously said he hoped to bring those prison terms in line with current laws, which have been relaxed after an era of “tough on crime” mandatory minimum sentences.
Patti Blagojevich, Rod’s wife, posted a statement on her Facebook page this afternoon saying:
Not on the list of 330 that was released today. Don’t know if he is done yet. I’m so disappointed for Rod,and this is so hard on my girls. Even though I try to tell them not to get their hopes up, it is still crushing.