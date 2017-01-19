× Blagojevich not on Obama’s forgiveness list

Former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich’s name does not appear on the list of commutations issued by President Obama on his final full day in office.

The White House released the names of 330 federal inmates who are getting leniency from the president. It’s unclear whether the President will issue more commutations and pardons before he leaves office tomorrow.

BREAKING: President Obama releases another round of commutations and former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich is NOT on the list. @WGNNews — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) January 19, 2017

Most of those on Thursday’s commutation lists were convicted of non-violent drug offenses. The White House reports it is the largest number of commutations issued by a president in a single day.

President Obama has previously said he hoped to bring those prison terms in line with current laws, which have been relaxed after an era of “tough on crime” mandatory minimum sentences.

MORE: President Obama commuted the prison sentences of 330 federal inmates today. The White House has not said if there are more to come. pic.twitter.com/9HnvGPkQIg — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) January 19, 2017

Patti Blagojevich, Rod’s wife, posted a statement on her Facebook page this afternoon saying: