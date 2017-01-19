$150K bond set for Chicago officer charged with fatally shooting neighbor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Bond is set at $150,000 for a veteran Chicago police officer charged with murder.

Lowell Houser, 57, appeared in bond court today.

Police say Houser was off-duty when he fatally shot 38-year-old Jose Nieves on January 2 in the city's Hermosa neighborhood.

According to an account from Chicago police, the shooting happened after a verbal argument in front of the complex where the two men both have apartments. Nieves was moving furniture into his apartment when his sister says the officer, who is his neighbor, started harassing his girlfriend.

Nieves had words with him, his girlfriend says, and Houser, an off-duty transit officer, shot Nieves three times, in the leg, the stomach and the back.

Police say Nieves was unarmed, and the two had argued in the past.

Houser was immediately stripped of his police powers.

Houser only needs to pay 10 percent of his bail, and then will likely will be placed on electronic monitoring.