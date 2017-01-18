× What is the speed of sound?

Dear Tom,

What is the speed of sound?

— C. Haglan

Dear C.,

The speed of sound varies with the kind of medium transmitting the sound and the temperature of air. The speed of sound is 740 mph when the air temperature is 32 degrees. A general rule is that sound travels one mile in 5 seconds at sea level.

Light travels at 186,000 miles per second, a speed so great that, for practical use, it can be considered to be instantaneous. That means if you count the number of seconds between a flash of lightning and the thunder it produces, the closest part of the lightning bolt to you, in miles, is that number of seconds divided by five.

In water, the speed of sound is 3,223 mph when the water temperature is 55 degrees. In steel, the speed is about 11,000 mph. That’s why you can hear a train coming at long distances by pressing your ear to the railroad track