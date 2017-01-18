Unseasonably mild surge follows next round of wet weather
-
How many consecutive hours did it snow during the Big Snow of 1967?? Wasn’t it mild and stormy before the snow?
-
2016 the warmest year ever
-
What is the speed of sound?
-
Icy start, then weather turns mild
-
Ask Tom Why: Ask Tom Skilling a weather question
-
-
What is the “lapse rate”?
-
What does wind direction mean? Is it the direction wind comes from or goes to?
-
Are the number of days of snow cover tracked?
-
Where is the level of Lake Michigan today compared with its historical high and low points?
-
What is a dust devil?
-
-
Mild and wet week rolls on
-
Wet and mild week ahead
-
Mild weekend gives way to wet, cold start of the new year