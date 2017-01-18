Take a look inside most expensive home in US; $250M mansion includes helicopter

LOS ANGELES — With a price tag of $250 million, a newly listed mega-mansion in the Los Angeles area is now the most expensive home for sale in the U.S., according to multiple reports.

The sprawling mansion in Bel-Air is four levels and 38,000 square feet of interiors. It features 12 bedrooms, 21 bathrooms, three kitchens, bowling alley, movie theater, candy room and an infinity pool complete with swim-up bar, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Additionally, the lavish property includes a decommissioned helicopter from the 1980s-television show “Airwolf” parked on the roof, as well as a $30-million car collection, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The home — located at 924 Bel Air Road — is also completely furnished, and has more than 100 art installations spaced throughout the estate, developer Bruce Makowsky said on a website devoted to the luxury property.

Seven full-time staffers that will be paid by Makowksy for two years are also included, according to The Times.

The property features a 270-degree view that extends from Malibu to the San Gabriel Mountains, according to Makowsky, whose teams has also sold eight luxury homes in the past five years.

Makowsky wrote on the site that he purchased the property after searching “by land and helicopter” for the perfect piece of land as he sought to create “the most extraordinary, exciting and dramatic contemporary estate ever built in the most beautiful place in the United States.”

“This home was curated for the ultimate billionaire who wants the best of everything that exists in life,” Makowsky wrote on the website. “Until now, the ultra-luxury market was void of homes that even came close to matching the level of mega-yachts and private jets that billionaires spend millions of dollars on every year.”

Note: All photos courtesy Bruce Makowsky of BAM Luxury Development