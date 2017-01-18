× Suburban humane society cancels screening of ‘A Dog Purpose’ after controversial video surfaces

There’s growing controversy over the upcoming film “A Dog’s Purpose.”

Video obtained by TMZ shows a trainer apparently forcing a German Shepard into rushing water during filming.

The video shows a trainer repeatedly shoving the dog into a pool and the animal resisting.

Because of the newly released video, the Naperville Humane Society has decided to cancel its private screening of the movie.

In a statement, the organization said:

After reviewing the video and recent allegations, we have decided to cancel our private screening of A Dog’s Purpose. We cannot in good faith support a movie that condones the acts shown in the video from TMZ. With the support of our community, the Naperville Area Humane Society strives to eliminate animal abuse and neglect and strengthen the human animal bond.

Refunds will be issued to those who’ve registered.

The film’s director Lasse Hallstrom tweeted tonight he did not witness these actions and says, “We were all committed to providing a loving and safe environment for all the animals in the film.”

Amblin Partners and Universal Pictures released a statement saying: