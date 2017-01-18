School official fired for tweet about student’s spelling of ‘tamarrow’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREDERICK, Md. -- A Maryland school system employee was fired after she tweeted a student about his spelling.

On Jan. 5, a student tweeted @FCPSMaryland and said, "close school tammarow PLEASE." Several hours later, Frederick County Public Schools Social Media Manager Katie Nash tweeted back "but then how would you learn how to spell 'tomorrow?' :)"

The response instantly prompted backlash as thousands of people retweeted and liked the post, with many students replying to the comment.

“As a new employee, I think I sort of would have expected that there would have been some counseling or some suggestions on how to improve," Nash told the Frederick News-Post.

Instead, she was just fired and the post was deleted.

The student later said that he didn't take the tweet personally.

i didn't take it like personaly — Nathan (@linganoreRocket) January 6, 2017

Even though she was fired, Nash says she was thrilled to see so much engagement from the students and "wouldn't change a thing."