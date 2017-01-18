Mother charged after girl, 5, accidentally shoots self

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The mother of a 5-year-old girl is in custody after her daughter accidentally shot herself.

Larrinata Starks, 22, faces a count of misdemeanor child endangerment.

It happened at about 8 p.m. Tuesday in East Garfield Park.

The girl was inside a house in the 3700 block of West Ferdinand Street when she shot herself with a handgun.

Her family took her to the hospital where she remains in serious condition.

No word yet on who owned the gun and if it was legally registered.