Mother charged after girl, 5, accidentally shoots self

CHICAGO -- The mother of a 5-year-old girl is in custody after her daughter accidentally shot herself.
Larrinata Starks, 22, faces a count of misdemeanor child endangerment.
It happened at about 8 p.m. Tuesday in East Garfield Park.
The girl was inside a house in the 3700 block of West Ferdinand Street when she shot herself with a handgun.
Her family took her to the hospital where she remains in serious condition.
No word yet on who owned the gun and if it was legally registered.
41.890198 -87.718781