One of the geniuses behind the timeless series "Monty Python's Flying Circus", John Cleese, joined WGN Morning News for an interview.

And you can check him out this weekend..

"Monty Python and the Holy Grail" will be be shown on the big screen at the Chicago Theater, 175 N State St, this Sunday, January 21 at 3 p.m. A Q&A with John Cleese will follow the screening, and WGN's Dean Richards with be hosting.