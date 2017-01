Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jay Lavery is a farmer in New York and for years he's been bringing out his dance moves to keep warm while doing his chores in the barn.

Lavery posted a video of himself dancing to Sia on Facebook, and it's gone viral with more than 7 million views.

He joined the WGN Morning News for an interview and told us how it all came about.

