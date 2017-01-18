Lunchbreak: Lemon chicken and potatoes packets, prepared by Lynn Dugan, Marcel’s Culinary Experience

Lynn Dugan

Marcel’s Culinary Experience

490 N. Main Street

Glen Ellyn

www.marcelsculinaryexperience.com

Event:

Rush Hour Meals; Fast to the Table Class

Thursday, January 26

9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Advance registration required: call (630) 790-8500

Lemon Chicken and Potatoes Packets

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 pound Yukon Gold potatoes, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

1 medium onion, diced

1 small zucchini, diced

2 Tablespoons olive oil

2 Tablespoons lemon juice

2 teaspoons dried oregano

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup diced tomatoes

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Mix all ingredients together except tomatoes and feta. Place equal amounts onto 4 large squares of foil. Fold in top and sides of each to enclose. Bake for 30 minutes until chicken is cooked through and potatoes are soft. Carefully open packets and sprinkle equal amounts of tomato and feta over each.

Maple Glazed Pork Medallions with Apples

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

1 pound pork tenderloin

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon each: ground pepper and ground sage

2 Tablespoons olive oil

1 red apple, cored and cut into thick slices

3 medium shallots, minced

8 ounces mushrooms, sliced

1/2 cup beef stock

1/4 cup maple syrup

1/4 cup cider vinegar

salt and freshly ground pepper

Directions:

Cut tenderloin into generous 1 inch medallions. Combine salt, pepper and sage. Sprinkle medallions with seasonings. Heat 1 Tablespoon olive oil in a fry pan over high heat. Sear meat until browned, about 2 minutes. Flip and repeat browning on other side. Transfer pork to a plate. Add remaining oil to pan. Add shallots and sauté until golden. Add the mushrooms and apples and sauté until mushrooms are soft. In a small bowl, combine ingredients for the glaze: stock, maple syrup and cider vinegar. Pour in glaze ingredients. Bring to a simmer and reduce by half, about 5 minutes. Add pork and any accumulated juices to the pan. Cook pork in the simmering sauce for 5-8 minutes, flipping once (final internal temperature should be 145 degrees). Serve on top of brown rice or egg noodles.