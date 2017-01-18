× Illinois Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky skipping Trump inauguration

CHICAGO — Illinois Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky is joining the growing number of politicians who will not be attending Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Schakowsky released a statement saying she is protesting a president who used “bigotry, fear and lies to win an election that was tainted by foreign interference and voter suppression.”

Instead, Schakowsky plans to attend the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday.

Other Illinois lawmakers not attending the inauguration include Representatives Dan Lipinski, Mike Quigley and Luis Gutierrez. There are at least 59 Democratic lawmakers across the country that are skipping the inauguration.

Illinois Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth will be at the inauguration.