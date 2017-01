× Free rides on Navy Pier Centennial Wheel for limited time today

CHICAGO — Navy Pier is going to offer free rides Wednesday on its new Centennial Ferris wheel.

The free rides start at 10 a.m. The first 1,700 guests in line will take the ride. It all ends at noon.

Navy Pier says they will offer more free ride days throughout the year.

The new Ferris wheel has temperature-controlled gondolas, padded seats, TV screens and speakers.