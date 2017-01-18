FeedonThis: Jarrett the Trick Shot Artist?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There was a time before the beginning of Sports Feed where Jarrett Payton had some high hopes for his social media career.

JP the Trick Shot Artist? It almost happened.

That little-known fact was revealed along with the video on Wednesday's Sports Feed with Jarrett and Josh Frydman.

This little tidbit of history is part of the #FeedonThis from Wednesday's show and you can watch that in the video above.

Fans a bit nervous over the number of rookies on the Blackhawks this season could feel a little better after Tuesday night.

Vinnie Hinostroza and Tanner Kero each had two goals while Nick Schmaltz chipped in a score in the team's 6-4 win over the Avalanche.

That ended a two-game losing streak for the Blackhawks while giving Joel Quenneville and the fans a little faith in the team's youth.

Watch Josh and Jarrett's discussion about that in the video above.

It's past the halfway point of the season, but do the Bulls know who they are?

After another loss to a bad team on Tuesday - this time the Dallas Mavericks - the Bulls are back under .500 and as mysterious as ever.

Jarrett and Josh's discussion on the puzzling team from Wednesday's show is in the video above.