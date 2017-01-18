Jay Cutler body shamed after wife Kristin Cavallari posts vacation pics

Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler hasn’t played football since November 20 against the New York Giants.
His season ended after that when the Bears put him on injured reserve because of a bad shoulder.
He appears to be resting comfortably thanks to pictures posted by his wife Kristin Cavallari.
The pictures are from the couple’s trip to Mexico.
But those pictures are not flattering for Cutler, who does not appear to be in game shape.
Some Instagram users commented that he looked flabby, to put it kindly. Many users were more critical and not so kind.
Hours after the pictures were posted, Cavallari posted a better shot of Jay — admitting that the last photo was very unflattering of her husband.