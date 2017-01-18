Jay Cutler body shamed after wife Kristin Cavallari posts vacation pics

Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler hasn’t played football since November 20 against the New York Giants.

His season ended after that when the Bears put him on injured reserve because of a bad shoulder.

He appears to be resting comfortably thanks to pictures posted by his wife Kristin Cavallari.

#Sayulita A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jan 14, 2017 at 10:52am PST

The pictures are from the couple’s trip to Mexico.

But those pictures are not flattering for Cutler, who does not appear to be in game shape.

I had the best birthday of my life and it was all thanks to this guy. Not only did he plan a huge surprise party, he planned a "surprise" trip to Mexico with some of my closest friends, too. Thanks, babe….you will probably never see this 😜 A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jan 16, 2017 at 9:28am PST

Some Instagram users commented that he looked flabby, to put it kindly. Many users were more critical and not so kind.

Hours after the pictures were posted, Cavallari posted a better shot of Jay — admitting that the last photo was very unflattering of her husband.