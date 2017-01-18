× Chicago firefighter injured after falling 2 stories at West Side fire

CHICAGO — A Chicago firefighter was injured after falling at a house fire in the city’s South Austin neighborhood.

The fire started in the back of a house on the 4800 block of West Ferdinand Street around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The firefighter was on the second floor at the time of the fall, and leaned on what he thought was a wall but instead was a window. He fell two stories and was transported to Stroger Hospital with three broken ribs in his back and one in the front.

His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

No one else was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.