× No pardon for Blagojevich… yet

A flurry of eleventh-hour pardons and prison sentence commutations by President Obama left out one prominent name — former governor Rod Blagojevich.

When his wife Patti saw that Blagojevich’s name was left off Tuesday’s clemency list, she posted on Facebook, “We still have time… please keep up the good wishes.”

Blagojevich is serving 14 years for official corruption; and he has exhausted all of his other legal appeals.

More presidential pardons and commutations will reportedly be announced on Thursday.