'Youth for Black Lives' group to meet with Chicago police superintendent

CHICAGO — The group Youth for Black Lives will hold a public forum with Chicago’s police boss this evening.

The teens were part of a silent protest in Millennium Park last summer against the police shootings of black men.

Superintendent Eddie Johnson will take questions at Walter Payton College Prep, starting at 6 p.m.

The group wants to communicate its concerns over what it considers excessive police brutality aimed at African-Americans; the group also wants to know what the police are doing to keep students safe.