Women’s March on Chicago: What You Need to Know

CHICAGO — On Saturday January 21st, one day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, groups all over the country will gather to march in different cities. The largest is expected in Washington D.C. As USA Today reports, the organizers say: “The Women’s March on Washington is a women-led movement bringing together people of all genders, ages, races, cultures, political affiliations and backgrounds in our nation’s capital … to affirm our shared humanity and pronounce our bold message of resistance and self-determination.”

Marches are scheduled in all 50 states and several countries. Chicago will have it’s own and here’s what you need to know.

When: Saturday January 21st

Where: E. Jackson Boulevard and S. Lake Shore Drive

What time: The rally begins at 9:30 a.m. with music. Participants can gather as early as 8:30 a.m.

As of Tuesday the plan is as follows: Around 11:30 a.m., at the conclusion of the rally, the march will head West on E Jackson then North on Michigan Ave. From there the will then head West on Adams, North on Dearborn to W. Randolph. It will proceed one block West on W. Randolph to N. Clark and travel several blocks South back to E. Jackson and conclude at Federal Plaza. (Map of the route is located here)

Several street closures are expected to be in place Saturday.

More information on the Women’s March Logistics Page.

More Information on the Women’s March on Chicago’s Website