North suburban woman missing for over a week

MUNDELEIN, Ill. — Police say a 26-year-old woman from Mundelein has been missing for over a week in the northern suburbs.

Ariel Elizabeth Kator was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 8. She left a girlfriend’s house in Lakemoor, Ill., at about 12:30 a.m. wearing pajamas and black fuzzy slippers. She was driving a 2002 Dodge Caravan. It is beige with a loud muffler, and the license plate number is P42 3333. Police believe she may have been headed to Chicago.

Ariel’s father Joseph Kator says she sent a text a friend at 1:48 a.m. that said: “Help me Ashley. God forbid something happened.”

Kator says her daughter has had no phone or social media activity since sending that text message. Her phone is off and cannot be located.

Ariel is 5’9″ and weighs about 140 pounds. She has green eyes and blond hair that is currently colored dark.

If you have any information, please contact Mundelein police.