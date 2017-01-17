× White Sox prospect Michael Kopech throws a pitch 110 MPH in training

TYLER, TX – In a change from the past decade, the White Sox farm system bring the most excitement for the team as they look towards a new season.

Michael Kopech added a little more fuel do that thanks to a training session this week.

This was posted by Team APEC training center in Tyler, Texas. It’s a video of Kopech hitting 110 miles-per-hour during a training session at the facility.

While not a typical off the mound pitch you’d see in a game-with a running start from just 15 yards away- hitting the 110 MPH mark is still rarely seen from the arm of any pitcher at any level.

As if that wasn’t enough, not long after Kopech did it again.

Kopech works out with Team APAC trainers Bobby Stroupe and Kye Heck with a group that includes fell major leagues Brandon Belt and Josh Tomlin. Drafted as by the Red Sox in the 2014 Draft, Kopech came to the White Sox in the trade that sent Chris Sale to Boston on December 6th.

Ranked as the 30th best prospect in the majors by MLB.com, Kopech was 4-1 with a 2.25 ERA in 11 appearances for Salem in the Carolina League, the Red Sox’s High Class A affiliate.