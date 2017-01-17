× What is a dust devil?

Dear Tom,

What is a dust devil?

— Katie Smal, 8, Barrington

Dear Katie,

A dust devil is a whirlwind in the atmosphere. It resembles a small tornado, but it forms in a completely different manner. It is a swirling column of air that rotates either in a clockwise or counterclockwise sense.

Dust devils form on sunny and, usually, hot days with light or calm winds. They form over fields or expanses of pavement or dirt. Air within several feet of the ground is heated strongly by sunlight and then rises into cooler air above it. This establishes an ongoing cycle, with hot surface air twisting and rising in a localized whirl that is usually about 50 feet in diameter but can be several hundred feet across.

Wind speeds are usually 20 or 30 mph but can occasionally surpass 50 mph. A typical dust devil rises a couple of hundred feet and lasts a minute or two, but on rare occasions they can extend upward a few thousand feet and persist for a half-hour