× “WGN-TV EARLY BIRD SPECIAL” GIVEAWAY OFFICIAL WGN-TV RULES

1. TO ENTER: No purchase necessary to enter. To enter, log on to wgntv.com/contest and click on the “WGN-TV Early Bird Special” contest logo and complete the registration form. Entrants must use their own names, and include address, age, and daytime phone number.

Entries become the property of Sponsors and will not be returned. Sponsors are not responsible for lost, incomplete, damaged, illegible, late, or misdirected entries, or for errors in mechanical/wireless/cellular transmission, technical difficulties or inability to transmit Internet entries.

2. ENTRY DEADLINE: The contest runs on January 17, 2017 from 4:30-9:00 AM.

3. SELECTION OF WINNERS: On January 17, 2017 one (1) Grand Prize winner will be randomly selected by WGN-TV from all eligible entries. Winner will be notified by e-mail or telephone. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. Winners must respond to notification within twenty-four (24) hours after the notification is sent or that winner will be disqualified and an alternate winner will be drawn at random from among the remaining eligible entries. Entrants agree that WGN-TV has the sole right to determine the winner of the contest and all matters or disputes arising from the contest and that its determination is final and binding. Only one winner will be awarded per household.

4. PRIZES: Two (2) tickets to the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo (ARV:$24).

The prize will be forfeited if the winner fails to claim prize by deadline, fails to execute the prepared forms of release and waiver, or if the selected winner is not eligible in accordance with these rules. Vouchers must be redeemed 30 minutes prior to show time. Prizes are not assignable, transferable or redeemable for cash. Federal, state and local taxes, if any, are the sole responsibility of the winner, who will receive a 1099 tax form reflecting the actual value of the prize, if the prize value exceeds $600. Winner is responsible for picking up prize at WGN-TV station located at 2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618.

5. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS:

a. This contest is void where prohibited or restricted by law. Employees of WGN-TV, and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and advertising/promotion agencies are not eligible to participate.

b. Entrants must be legal residents of Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lake, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois, and Jasper, LaPorte, Lake, Newton and Porter Counties in Indiana who are 18 years and older at the time of entry.

c. Winners who have won a prize from WGN-TV within the last six months, as of July 17, 2016 are ineligible and will be disqualified.

6. CONDITIONS OF ENTRY:

a. Use of winner’s name: By entering, each entrant grants permission, without further compensation, to the Contest Sponsors, their agents and licensees, to use the entrant’s name, voice, photograph, likeness and biographical material for promotional purposes in connection with the contest.

b. Execution of Affidavit and Release: By entering, each entrant agrees that if selected as the winner, he/she will sign a release and waiver of liability. The prize will be forfeited and awarded to another entrant if the winner does not execute the prepared form of release and waiver within thirty days of the contest, or if the selected winner is not eligible in accordance with these rules.

c. Release of Liability: By entering, entrants agree to release Contest Sponsors from any claim, loss, liability, damage or injury of any kind arising from their participation in the contest, or their receipt or use of the contest prize, and any contest-related travel or activity.

d. Prize Substitutions: No substitute prizes are available; however, Contest Sponsors may, at their discretion, substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Prizes are non-transferable and may not be redeemed for cash. If the prize becomes unavailable for any reason, WGN-TV reserves the right to substitute a prize of comparable value.

7. INTERNET/FORCE MAJEURE: If for any reason, this contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the contest, WGN-TV reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Contest or any portion of the Contest. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS CONTEST WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE CONTEST. Information submitted in Internet entries, including entrant’s name, address, e-mail address, etc, shall become the property of WGN-TV, and may be used by WGN-TV for marketing or promotional purposes. Contest shall be governed and enforced pursuant to Illinois law, excluding choice of law provisions.

8. WGN-TV’S PRIVACY POLICY: This Contest is subject to the privacy policy of WGN-TV, which can be found at privacy.tribune.com

9. COPY OF RULES: A copy of the rules is available at wgntv.com/contest or by sending a self-addressed envelope to: “WGN-TV EARLY BIRD SPECIAL GIVEAWAY” Rules, 2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618.

10. WINNERS LIST: Can be obtained by sending a self-addressed envelope WGN-TV MORNING NEWS EARLY BIRD SPECIAL” Winners List, 2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618 after January 17, 2017 and before February 17, 2017.