Trump to be sworn in using Lincoln's Bible and childhood Bible

WASHINGTON – The Presidential Inaugural Committee says Donald Trump will be sworn in as president Friday using two Bibles — his own childhood Bible and the Bible that Abraham Lincoln used at his first inauguration. The oath of office will be administered by Chief Justice John Roberts.

Committee chairman Tom Barrack says Trump “is humbled to place his hand on Bibles that hold special meaning both to his family and to our country.”

Trump’s Bible was presented to him by his mother upon his graduation from Sunday Church Primary School at First Presbyterian Church in Jamaica, Queens, on June 12, 1955. The Bible is a revised standard version published by Thomas Nelson and Sons in New York in 1953 and is embossed with Trump’s name on the lower portion of the front cover.

The Lincoln Bible was purchased by William Thomas Carroll, clerk of the Supreme Court, and is bound in burgundy velvet with a gold-washed white metal rim along the edges of the covers. After Lincoln’s first inauguration in 1861, it was next used for President Barack Obama’s first inauguration in 2009 and again in 2013.

Additionally, Mike Pence will be sworn-in as Vice President of the United States using Ronald Reagan’s family Bible. It’s being transported from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, by former Reagan aide Andrew Littlefair. Once it arrives in Washington, it’ll be kept under lock and key.