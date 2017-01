CHICAGO — Emergency crews are on the scene of a school bus rollover near the Tri-State.

The crash happened near Archer and Southbound I-294.

Officials say there were 11 high school students were on board at the time of the rollover. No serious injuries are reported.

Thankfully, no serious injuries reported in rollover school bus crash. 11 high school students, 1 driver on board. pic.twitter.com/cGLndUHxv4 — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) January 17, 2017

Two lanes of the Southbound Tri-State are blocked and delays are expected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.