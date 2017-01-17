Red Line trains rerouted due to ‘small rubbish fire’ at Lake stop
CHICAGO — 95th-bound Red Line L trains are being rerouted to the elevated lines for several stops after firefighters responded to a what CFD called a “small rubbish fire” Tuesday evening. The fire is now out and no injuries are reported.
Howard-bound trains were also rerouted but have since resumed normal service below ground.
As of 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, the CTA said Red Line trains headed towards 95th/Dan Ryan will be rerouted after the Fullerton stop in the following order, and resume normal service at the Cermak-Chinatown stop. CFD said normal service should resume once fire trucks are clear.
Armitage
Sedgwick
Chicago
Merchandise Mart
Clark/lake
State/Lake
Randolph/Wabash
Adams/Wabash
Roosevelt