Red Line trains rerouted due to ‘small rubbish fire’ at Lake stop

CHICAGO — 95th-bound Red Line L trains are being rerouted to the elevated lines for several stops after firefighters responded to a what CFD called a “small rubbish fire” Tuesday evening. The fire is now out and no injuries are reported.

Howard-bound trains were also rerouted but have since resumed normal service below ground.

Response was for smoke in the CTA subway system on state Street. Minor rubbish fire. No injuries — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) January 18, 2017

As of 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, the CTA said Red Line trains headed towards 95th/Dan Ryan will be rerouted after the Fullerton stop in the following order, and resume normal service at the Cermak-Chinatown stop. CFD said normal service should resume once fire trucks are clear.

Armitage

Sedgwick

Chicago

Merchandise Mart

Clark/lake

State/Lake

Randolph/Wabash

Adams/Wabash

Roosevelt