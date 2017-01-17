PHOTOS: Best Cubs player pics from White House visit

CHICAGO — The World Champion Cubs capped off a whirlwind off-season with an unforgettable visit to the White House.

President Obama shared stories of how much the Cubs mean to fans around the world, including the First Lady.

The Cubs presented Obama with a pair of No. 44 jerseys, a scoreboard tile, a “W” flag signed by the team and a lifetime pass to Wrigley Field. The president said it’s the best “swag” he’s gotten from a team.

Here are some of the best photos snapped by the team and shared on social media:

Me and @arizz_44 just in the White House catching up on some reading! #FowlerRizzo2020

A photo posted by Dexter Fowler (@dexterfowler) on

#Fowler2020

A photo posted by Dexter Fowler (@dexterfowler) on

Like a Boss! Im the President now! 💪🏽😂🙏🏽

A photo posted by Javier Báez ⚾ (@javy23baez) on

Honest

A photo posted by Jason Heyward (@jheylove22) on

From one 44 to another!

A photo posted by Anthony Rizzo (@arizz_44) on

