PHOTOS: Best Cubs player pics from White House visit

CHICAGO — The World Champion Cubs capped off a whirlwind off-season with an unforgettable visit to the White House.
President Obama shared stories of how much the Cubs mean to fans around the world, including the First Lady.
The Cubs presented Obama with a pair of No. 44 jerseys, a scoreboard tile, a “W” flag signed by the team and a lifetime pass to Wrigley Field. The president said it’s the best “swag” he’s gotten from a team.
Here are some of the best photos snapped by the team and shared on social media: