PHOTOS: Best Cubs player pics from White House visit

CHICAGO — The World Champion Cubs capped off a whirlwind off-season with an unforgettable visit to the White House.

President Obama shared stories of how much the Cubs mean to fans around the world, including the First Lady.

The Cubs presented Obama with a pair of No. 44 jerseys, a scoreboard tile, a “W” flag signed by the team and a lifetime pass to Wrigley Field. The president said it’s the best “swag” he’s gotten from a team.

Here are some of the best photos snapped by the team and shared on social media:

Like a kid in a candy store. So cool pic.twitter.com/ZSUIZtbMja — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) January 16, 2017

Me and George at the White House just thinking. No matter who you are or what your political opinion, it's a privilege to live in this great nation. Missed it last year with KC, but this Cubs team earned us another chance to meet the President and First Lady at the White House. A photo posted by Ben Zobrist (@benzobrist18) on Jan 16, 2017 at 2:47pm PST

Me and @arizz_44 just in the White House catching up on some reading! #FowlerRizzo2020 A photo posted by Dexter Fowler (@dexterfowler) on Jan 16, 2017 at 12:12pm PST

#Fowler2020 A photo posted by Dexter Fowler (@dexterfowler) on Jan 16, 2017 at 8:43am PST

West Wing selfie 🤳 pic.twitter.com/xPj5h1Fvr1 — David Ross (@D_Ross3) January 16, 2017

Like a Boss! Im the President now! 💪🏽😂🙏🏽 A photo posted by Javier Báez ⚾ (@javy23baez) on Jan 16, 2017 at 9:28am PST

Honest A photo posted by Jason Heyward (@jheylove22) on Jan 16, 2017 at 9:47am PST