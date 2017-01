Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr's birthday this week, a new book is bringing to light some of the lesser known, yet still impactful, images of the Civil Rights era. The book is called "North of Dixie: Civil Rights Photography Beyond the South" and was put together by author Mark Speltz. Speltz talked with WGN Morning News about some of the photos in the book and why they are so important.

For more information: northofdixiebook.com.