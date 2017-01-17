Mom shares how she built entire house using YouTube tutorials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A single mother needed to find a home but had a limited budget -- so she decided to build one herself.

Cara Brookins and her four children built their home from the ground up using guidance from YouTube tutorials.

They had no previous construction experience but were able to build a two-story, five bedroom 3500 square foot home.

The family chronicled their adventures and lessons in a new book called "Rise: How a House Built a Family."

Cara joined WGN Morning News to tell us more about her experience.

Watch her full interview in the video player above