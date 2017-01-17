Lunchbreak: Pollo alla romana, prepared by Eataly chef Jeremy Williams and details about the Cooking for Life event

Chef Jeremy Williams

Event:

Cooking for Life with Eataly and Common Threads

January 30

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Eataly Chicago

43 E Ohio St.

Chicago

For tickets:

www.eataly.com/

Pollo alla Romana, Roman Chicken

Serves 4

Ingredients:

2 Tbs extra virgin olive oil

3 oz pancetta, small cubes

2 garlic cloves

1 whole chicken

1/2 cup white wine

1 can San Marzano tomatoes (12-16 oz)

2 green bell peppers, small chunks

1 red bell pepper, small chunks

1 red onion, small-medium, thin slices

Directions:

In a 12- to 14-inch sauté pan, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the pancetta and garlic to slowly cook and render out the majority of the fat. While the pancetta and garlic cook, cut the chicken into eight pieces and season heavily with salt and pepper. Remove the garlic and add the chicken. When the chicken begins to get golden brown, flip to the other side. Add the peppers and onions and cook for two minutes. Add the wine and cook for two minutes at a simmer, then add the tomatoes and cook 15 minutes* uncovered until the chicken is cooked through.

*Time may vary depending on the size of your chicken pieces. We suggest adding some extra water to avoid burning if it needs more time to cook.

Recipe courtesy of Eataly