Local student one of just 39 selected to be part of national Kids Press Corp.

Hundreds of journalists from around the world converged on Chicago last week as President Obama gave his farewell address. But what you likely didn’t see hidden below the TV lights, cameras and broadcasting equipment was the youngest journalist allowed in the press area: 13-year-old Chicagoan Joseph Gorman.

And like the pros, Joey was hard at work. He conducted interviews, took pictures and got himself prepped for his biggest, and first, assignment ever.

The start of an exciting future in journalism Joey hopes.

He is one of the newest members of the Scholastic News Kids Press Corp. He is one of only 39 kids in the world chosen annually to work for the publication and the only student from Illinois.

Just last year the Sacred Heart 7th grader started his school newspaper. When Jen Bozyk, his humanities teacher, saw the opportunity with scholastic, she knew joey was a perfect fit.

“I think Joey’s enthusiasm for the news and journalism is really important but he also works really hard,” she said. “It took dedication and over months of time to make this happen. That is a testament to him and how hard he works and his ambition.”

Joey sets up and conducts his own interviews and writes his own articles which are seen by 25 million students in classrooms across the world. In just the last month, Scholastic Kid reporters have written articles the likes of the Beatles influence on the world, a conversation with the outgoing U.S. ambassador to Israel and life aboard a floating hospital..

Joey has already covered the president, interviewed CNN journalist Anderson Cooper and Rev. Jesse Jackson. He says Chicago is a good place for him to be.

“There’s a lot going on around me so it’d be a good place to start for reporting and journalism.”

More information at: http://kpcnotebook.scholastic.com/