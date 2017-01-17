Lake breezes to temper otherwise remarkably mild period
-
After a cold first half, January to turn quite mild
-
Ice storm south/west of Chicago; extended mild spell ahead
-
Ice Station Chicago: 11 days in the deep freeze January, 1982
-
Mild weather to prevail in ‘dead of winter’
-
Two rainy spells here this week
-
-
Weather graphic: Two more days of Deep Freeze until warming takes over
-
Sprawling Canadian high to divert next storm downstate
-
Icy start, then weather turns mild
-
Winter weather advisory issued for the Chicagoland area, snow expected
-
Wild holiday weekend temperature swing ahead
-
-
Mild through Friday, then colder — then snow?
-
Weekend storm could bring significant snow to Chicago area
-
Cold snap wanes following weekend deep freeze