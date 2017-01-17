How to keep social media from ruining your love life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Love McPherson is the Relationship Expert and media personality that America loves to love. Her relevant, simply stated, yet profound relationship advice come from over three decades of marital success and keep her audiences craving more Love.

In the 21st century, social media plays a huge role in relationships. Because it’s a bit new, the rules are constantly changing. Relationship Expert Love McPherson shares a few social media lessons that remain the same.

1. What You Say Today is Not Guaranteed to Disappear Tomorrow.

2. You don’t need daily "Likes" in order to Love

3. Many of Your #RelationshipGoals are Glossy Colored Filters

4. Your Disagreements Should Not Become Your Facebook Status

5. Don’t Refuse Love Because Others Are Failing