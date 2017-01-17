Garry McCarthy subpoenaed in Jackson divorce case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Former Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy has been subpoenaed in the a high-profile divorce case of Jesse Jackson Jr and Sandi Jackson.

McCarthy has been subpoenaed to turn over records and documents involving Sandi Jackson.

The papers were filed in court today.

Last month Jackson Jr.’s attorney told reporters it was Sandi Jackson's actions that led to the end of the marriage.

The subpoena's issued today to McCarthy, his business partner and another officer demand they turn over any emails with Sandi, gifts and text messages.

No one involved is commenting tonight.