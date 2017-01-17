× Dense fog redevlopes over parts of the Chicago area – expected to improve later this morning

Sense fog has belatedly redeveloped over parts of the Chicago area this Tuesday morning..visibility has dropped to a quarter-mile or less right along the Lake Michigan shoreline and then over a broader expanse well inland to the west and south. With clouds still hovering over our area, improvement in visibility now that it has lowered again will probably not improve until a little later this morning. If driving, be aware that visibility could lower quickly.

Current visibility at airport locations depicted on map below…