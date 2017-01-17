Dense Fog Advisory discontinued – flooding in parts of the Chicago area

CHICAGO — While visibility has improved dramatically in most sections and the area-wide Dense Fog Advisory is no longer in effect, overnight thunderstorm downpours in excess of an inch and subsequent heavy runoff of frozen soils has triggered Flood Warnings until 7:45AM CST this Tuesday morning for urban areas and small streams (see green-shaded areas on headlined map above) in parts of Cook, DuPage and Will Counties. Flooded roads were reported in Morton Grove, Des Plaines and Naperville overnight.

Some early 24-hour rainfall reports…

Countryside…1.30 inches

Elmhurst…1.26 inches

South side of Chicago…1.38 inches

Lily Lake…1.33 inches

Dixon…1.46 inches

Beach Park…1.19 inches

Somonauk…1.17 inches

Elburn…1.15 inches

Peotone….0.98 inches

Park Forest…0.90 inches