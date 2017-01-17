× Bulls Game Notes For Tuesday vs. Dallas

* The Mavericks got the home victory over the Timberwolves, 98-87, on Sunday, winning consecutive games for just the third time this season. Dallas is yet to have a three-game win streak this year.

* The Bulls defeated the Grizzlies, 108-104, in Memphis on Sunday. The Bulls have won their last five games when scoring 100 points or more but have lost the last four games when scoring below 100.

* The Mavericks lost at home to the Bulls, 107-82, when these teams met earlier this season on December 3. Dallas has lost three straight to the Bulls, last winning, 102-98, on January 23, 2015.

* Doug McDermott scored 31 points off the bench for the Bulls in Sunday’s victory, the highest scoring game off the bench by a Bull since Nikola Mirotic had 35 points against the Knicks on March 23, 2016.

* In January, Harrison Barnes is averaging 21.8 points per game, shooting 52.9 percent from the floor, and 42.9 percent from distance. He is one of only nine players this month (minimum five games played) to score at least 20 points while shooting at a 50 percent clip from the floor and 40 percent from three-point range.

* After missing two games with an illness, Jimmy Butler has averaged 22.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 3.5 steals in his two games since returning.