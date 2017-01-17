× Blackhawks Game Notes For Tuesday @ Colorado

* Colorado’s last road victory came at Chicago on December 23, when the Avalanche managed a 2-1 overtime win. That outcome ended a four-game Blackhawk winning streak in the series.

* The Blackhawks have been outscored, 9-2, while losing their last two games and have fallen out of first place in the Central Division, two points behind Minnesota. Chicago also has dropped its last three games when playing on the road.

* The Avalanche extended their slump by losing their last two games, dropping Colorado’s record to 4-18-1 since November 23. And over the past month (since December 16), the Avalanche have mustered just 19 goals in 13 games, an average of 1.46 per contest.

* Patrick Kane’s two goals on Sunday represented the 30th multi-goal game of his career, but his first in 2016-17. Even more striking, Kane generated 12 shots on goal, the first time in his career that he reached double figures in a single game.

* Artem Anisimov snapped a four-game scoring drought, his longest of the season, with a pair of assists Sunday. Those helpers were actually Anisimov’s first in over a month (December 13).

* Although Semyon Varlamov boasts an 11-5-1 lifetime record against the Blackhawks, he’s surrendered exactly four goals in each of his last three starts versus Chicago, going 0-2-1 with a 4.62 GAA and an .857 save percentage.