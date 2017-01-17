× Bears rookies get some honors from the Pro Football Writers Association of America

LAKE FOREST – All they have is the future right now. Three wins will do that to a football team and its frustrated fan base.

America’s professional football journalists gave those rooters of the team a reason to feel a bit better about what’s ahead.

Today three members of the Bears’ rookie class of 2016 were named to the Pro Football Writers Association of America’s All-Rookie Team.

The headliner was running back Jordan Howard, who finished second in rushing in the NFL with 1,313 yards. Only the incredible rookie year by Cowboys’ running back Ezekiel Elliott likely kept him from winning the offensive rookie of the year given by the organization.

Center Cody Whitehair was also named to the team along with outside linebacker Leonard Floyd.