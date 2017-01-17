Around Town visits Renu Day Spa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Renu Day Spa has been in the business of pampering, healing and beatifying since 1986, always located in the North Shore. We started in Highland Park as a one-woman business, “Anna’s Electrolysis,” focusing on hair removal. In 1988, owner Anna Pamula moved her business to Deerfield with the new name of Renu Body Boutique, one of the first spas offering full skin care services, massages and becoming popular body scrubs and body wraps. We became an instant success, outgrowing existing location quickly. In 1998 Renu Body Boutique relocated to another Deerfield location. This time it was a 5,000 sq. ft. building, built and designed to be a spa. We changed the name again to Renu Day Spa, and extended our menu with new-age services like aromatherapy, and ayurvedic treatments. This location is our permanent destination.

Renu Day Spa

www.renudayspa.com

