5-year-old girl among 4 wounded in shootings in Chicago Tuesday night

CHICAGO – A 5-year-old girl was injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Chicago.

Police say the girl’s family was brought her to Rush Hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach around 8 p.m. The girl was transferred to Stroger Hospital.

Police say the girl was shot somewhere on the West Side.

The exact location and circumstances of the shooting are not yet known.

Additionally, three people were wounded in a separate shooting in the 0-100 block of W. 79th around 8:30 p.m.

The three victims were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.