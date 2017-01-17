2 charged in shooting involving off-duty Chicago police sergeant

CHICAGO — Two men have just been charged in a shooting involving an off-duty Chicago police sergeant Sunday night.

Juan Ramirez and Fernando Brieto Solano are charged with attempted murder. Ramirez also faces weapons charges.

A surveillance camera caught the shooting near a McDonald’s.

Police say the men were riding in a car when they shot at an off-duty police sergeant and his friends at the intersection of Wilson and Kedzie. The sergeant pulled out his gun and returned the fire. The men took off.

A police source says Brieto Solano was wounded by the sergeant’s gunfire and turned up later at a hospital.

They’re due in bond court Tuesday.

