MASON, OH -- A freshman in high school is the youngest person to be named on the Forbes Magazine 30 Under 30 list.

Maanasa Mendu is 14-years-old.

She invented a device that converts sunlight, wind and rain into renewable energy.

Maanasa was inspired by a trip to visit family in India, where many people live without electricity or clean water.

Maanasa has applied for a patent for her device.