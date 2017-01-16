× Warmer air creeping north – Freezing Rain Advisory in effect generally along and north of Interstate-88

As of 10AM CST temperatures have slowly climbed above 32-degrees and rain has for the most part stopped freezing upon contact south of Interstate-88 and in the immediate Chicago area (Cook and DuPage Counties). Readings at or slightly below freezing still existed north of Interstate-88 and the Freezing Rain Advisory (purple-shaded area on headlined map above) was to remain in effect until noon CST. Untreated roads, streets, sidewalks remain slick and hazardous in spots and individuals participating in activity outdoors should still take precautions.

Farther south with temperatures/dewpoints very close, dense fog has formed with visibility dropping to a quarter mile or less in some areas. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for points far south(grey-shaded areas on headlined map).

Below are maps displaying current Chicago-area temperatures and weather radar mosaics…

Current Metro temperatures…

Current Metro weather radar mosaic…

Current regional weather radar mosaic…