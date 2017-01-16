Two rainy spells here this week

The weather pattern through the upcoming seven-day period features above-normal temperatures and two periods of rain. Note that that is rain, not snow. It’s a significant statement because, climatologically, we are in the coldest part of our winter and snow is normally more likely than rain at this time of year. Easterly winds will be a prominent component of Chicago’s weather during the next few days. This means the northern portion of the metropolitan area is to experience considerably cooler temperatures than southern areas that will not feel the effects of lake cooling.

Heavy rains and massive mountain snows are forecast for the Pacific west during the next seven days. Snowfall measured in feet rather than inches is likely in the mountains of California, Oregon and Washington, and rains in excess of four inches (well in excess in many areas) are expected.