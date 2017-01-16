Surveillance video captures apparent shootout involving off-duty officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Surveillance video shows an off-duty Chicago police officer firing at a car in Albany Park Sunday night, in an incident that apparently began when people inside the car exchanged words with the off-duty cop and his friends as they walked down the street.

One person was wounded, and now the shooting is under investigation.

Mechanic Nasser Roumie normally has his head under the hood at Northside Automotive, but Monday he spent a lot of time looking at the auto shop’s surveillance camera, which recorded the police shooting across the street.

Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday an off-duty Chicago police sergeant was walking with a group of friends past a McDonalds on North Kedzie Ave. Somehow, an argument started between the group on the sidewalk and people in a black sedan passing by.

"The sedan comes around down the road, pulls into a McDonald’s parking lot, drives around the drive through and then returns to engage that group of individuals again," said witness Anthony Guglielmi.

The angle of the camera doesn’t show the people in the car, but Roumie said the reaction of the group looks like shots were fired from the vehicle

The shooting comes just days after a Department ofJustice report criticized the Chicago Police Department, saying “we found that officers shoot at vehicles without justification.”

Police say a man with a gunshot wound drove himself to a nearby hospital and police recovered a gun. They're running ballistics tests to verify that it was the gun possibly used to fire at the group.

Neither the off-duty officer nor any of his friends were hurt. The off-duty sergeant was put on 30-day administrative leave as the Independent Police Review Authority investigates.