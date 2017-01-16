4 dead in shooting at music festival in Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico -- A Mexican police officer says a gunman has killed at least four people and wounded nine others at a nightclub in the Playa del Carmen resort.

The officer who gave the information spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to give details about an ongoing investigation. He says that investigators were interviewing witnesses, but didn't provide further details.

Reports say that the Blue Parrot nightclub was hosting an event that was part of the BMP music festival.

One of the DJs who was performing at the the Blue Parrot tweeted that someone came into the club and opened fire and that several people are dead.

This is a very very sad situation. Tryna get my head around it still. Thoughts and condolences to all affected ♥ — JACKMASTER (@jackmaster) January 16, 2017

According to Sky News, there may have been a second shooting at a club called The Jungle.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.