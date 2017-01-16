Seth Gruen reflects on the Cubs White House visit on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Like many other things over the past few months concerning the Cubs, it was a sight many believed they would never see.

On Monday, another one of those happened.

The World Series champion Cubs made their White House visit as they were greeted by an enthusiastic President Obama and gallery. He gave the team a number of compliments while the Cubs gave the outgoing president a few parting gifts to remember their 2016 season.

Seth Gruen of Bleacher Report was one of the many to watch the ceremony on Monday and he joined Sports Feed to discuss the day. He also talked some NFL Playoffs and College Basketball with Josh Frydman as well.

