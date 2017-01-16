Reports of 3 people shot at MLK Day event in Florida

#BREAKING: Multiple people shot at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park in #Miami. pic.twitter.com/lh28DuSJlQ — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 16, 2017

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA.– Three people were shot during an MLK Day celebration in the Miami area Monday afternoon, according to local station WSVN.

Shots rang out during an event held in Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park to celebrate King’s life and legacy. The victims were transported to local hospitals, WSVN said, with one person’s condition described as a “trauma alert.”

7News reporter Ann Keil said she and her photographers were about 100 feet away from the scene of the shooting.

“This was supposed to be about peace and togetherness,” Keil said during the broadcast. Keil said police appear to have someone in custody, but it’s unknown whether they have a suspect at this time.

first police officers on scene clearing NW 32nd Avenue after the shooting. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/rvZcSVN9dm — Ann Keil (@ann_keil) January 16, 2017

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.