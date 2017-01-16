ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JANUARY 2: Relatives and friends of Fatih Cakmak, a security guard and a victim of an attack by a gunman at Reina nightclub, mourn during his funeral on, January 2, 2017 in Istanbul, Turkey. Islamic State claimed responsibility for a New Year's Day mass shooting in a packed Istanbul nightclub that killed 39 people, an attack carried out by a lone gunman who remains at large. (Photo by Stringer/Getty Images)
Reports: Istanbul nightclub attacker who killed 39 caught
ISTANBUL — Turkish media reports say police have caught the alleged gunman who killed 39 people during an attack on a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year’s celebrations.
The private Dogan news agency and other media say the suspect was caught in Istanbul’s district of Esenyurt in a police operation late on Monday.
The Islamic State group has claimed has claimed responsibility, saying the attack was in reprisal for Turkish military operations in northern Syria.
